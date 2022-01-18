As poorer countries see an increase in deaths, vaccine inequality may create a global “two-tier system.”

As poorer countries see an increase in deaths, Covid vaccine inequality may create a global “two-tier system.”

While many western countries with high vaccination rates have seen milder Omicron infections with fewer hospitalizations and deaths, poorer countries are finding the latest Covid-19 variant to be a serious threat.

According to experts, this could lead to a global “two-tier” system, in which some countries face severe strains on their health-care systems while others advance.

This could pose a problem for western countries in the future, as new variants could emerge in these countries and quickly spread around the globe.

Following the emergence of Omicron, deaths in Belarus, where only 37% of people have received two or more vaccine doses, have risen to 94% of their peak level from earlier in the pandemic.

Covid-19 deaths recently reached nearly 50% of the country’s peak deaths in Angola, where only 12% of the population has received two or more doses of vaccine.

While Greece’s vaccine rollout has been far more successful than in many other countries outside of Europe, it still lags behind wealthier western nations, with only 38% of people receiving a booster shot.

In Greece, Covid-19 deaths are at around 78 percent of their peak during the first wave.

Booster and vaccine uptake has been relatively high in countries such as the United Kingdom and Portugal, particularly among the critically important older age groups, but this is not the case in all Western countries.

Since Omicron, average deaths in the United States have been at 38% of their peak.

According to Our World in Data, Germany has vaccinated a higher percentage of its population than the UK, but vaccine apprehension is mostly seen among older age groups, and Covid-19 deaths since Omicron arrived have reached around a third of the country’s peak deaths.

There is less access to new antiviral drugs and health systems are generally less equipped to deal with Covid-19 in poorer countries, where vaccine coverage is particularly low.

While Omicron appears to be less severe than the Delta or Alpha variants, it is on par with the original Covid-19 strain in terms of severity.

