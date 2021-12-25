As Pope Francis prays for an end to the Covid pandemic, how countries celebrated Christmas with restrictions

Infections have overwhelmed hospitals in many countries, causing flights to be canceled and religious events to be canceled on Christmas Day.

Families all over the world celebrated their second Christmas under Covid restrictions, with Pope Francis giving his annual address to a smaller crowd at the Vatican.

He prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, advocating for universal healthcare, vaccines for the poor, and the triumph of dialogue in resolving the world’s conflicts.

Following a record-breaking rise in Covid cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St Peter’s Square for the pope’s Christmas address.

Normally, the square would be crammed with tens of thousands of well-wishers.

“Grant health to the sick, and inspire all good men and women to seek the best solutions to the current health crisis and its consequences,” the pope said.

“Open hearts to ensure that those who need medical care – and vaccines in particular – get it.”

He gave his speech hours after celebrating a midnight Mass for 2,000 people, a fraction of the basilica’s capacity of 20,000.

In many countries, an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant has overwhelmed hospitals, canceled flights, and curtailed religious events on Saturday, with some imposing restrictions over the Christmas period.

Most of the Covid patients are unvaccinated, according to the head of intensive care at a hospital in Marseille, southern France, and there is a staff shortage because workers are exhausted or have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Julien Carvelli of Marseille’s La Timone Hospital said, “We’re sick of this.” His team spent Christmas Eve tending to Covid patients.

“We’re worried there won’t be enough room.”

Many churches in the United States cancelled Christmas services, while those that did hold them reported lower attendance.

Rev Alex Karloutsos of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in the Hamptons, New York, said the Christmas Eve service “was a third less than last year, the reality of the Omicron virus diminishing the crowd but not the fervour of the faithful present.”

Australia’s worst Covid outbreak of the pandemic coincided with Christmas, forcing states to reintroduce mask mandates and.

