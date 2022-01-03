As pressure mounts on the NHS, Sage scientists warn that the peak of the Omicron Covid variant could be “long and drawn out.”

As pressure on the NHS mounts, Sage scientists warn that the peak of the Omicron Covid variant could be “long and drawn out.”

In the face of rising infections and hospital admissions, the public may reduce mixing in January, causing the peak to last longer than expected.

Government advisers have warned that the peak of the Omicron wave of infections sweeping the UK will be “long and drawn out,” raising concerns about months of sustained pressure on the NHS.

Ministers hoped that infections caused by the Omicron Covid variant would follow the pattern seen in South Africa, with a rapid rise followed by an equally rapid drop in the number of people infected.

However, scientists on the Sage advisory group believe that the wave’s shape will be more prolonged in the UK as people change their behavior in response to rising infections and hospital admissions.

Prof Graham Medley, chair of the Sage modeling sub-group, told me that my hopes for a shorter, sharper peak in Omicron infections were unfounded.

“The Omicron ‘peak’ might be relatively long and drawn out rather than as sharp as the models tend to show,” he said, referring to the pattern in England from July to November.

“It’s unlikely that behavior will remain unchanged if admissions continue to rise,” he added.

People influenced by news of rising Covid cases, hospital admissions, and pressure on the NHS, according to Prof Medley, will continue to cut their contacts and squash the peak of the wave.

“I believe that as the news from the NHS gets worse, people will become more cautious.”

“And January is traditionally a hibernation month,” he added.

Health officials are concerned about an increase in infections among the over-60s as a result of increased social mixing on Christmas Day, but data on hospital admissions for this group will not be available until later this week.

A sustained peak in Covid infections is causing concern that it will put more strain on the NHS for a longer time, affecting other frontline services.

Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned over the weekend that rising cases in England’s over-60s population meant “significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks” remained “highly likely.”

NHS Providers CEO Chris Hopson made the announcement today.

