As prices hit record highs, one of the most expensive petrol stations in the UK charges nearly £2 per litre.

Rising fuel prices, drivers told me, had forced them to change their habits.

After reaching an all-time high, one of the most expensive petrol stations in the UK is charging nearly £2 per litre.

Although it was announced today that the average price of petrol had reached a new high of 148p per litre, I discovered that several petrol stations in the affluent Chelsea district of west London were charging even more.

On Monday, drivers filling up at the Chelsea Cloisters Gulf Petrol station in Sloane Avenue, Chelsea, were charged 198.9p per litre for petrol, and 199.5p per litre for diesel.

When I visited the Gulf branch, a staff member refused to comment on the higher-than-average prices, and customers were seen filling up regardless of the higher-than-average costs. I have reached out to Gulf for comment.

Customers at the Shell petrol station on Old Brompton Road in South Kensington were paying 151.9p per litre for petrol and 155.9p per litre for diesel, just a five-minute drive down the road.

West London is regarded as one of the most expensive areas in the country to purchase gasoline.

Shell can only control the price of fuel at its own locations, and around half of its UK network is owned by independent dealers, for whom the company is legally prohibited from dictating the price customers should pay.

Chelsea Cloisters Gulf Petrol station listed petrol for nearly £3 per litre last year, during the fuel shortage crisis when panic buying was rampant.

An employee told a customer at the time that the high price was intended to “frighten off customers” and prevent panic purchases.

On Monday, drivers told me that the record prices were yet another blow to consumers as they struggled to keep up with the rising cost of living.

“Honestly, it’s ridiculous,” Adam, 29, who only gave his first name, said. “If you can imagine, especially for people who drive within London… it’s very, very inconvenient.”

It’s not going to help, especially with all of the other prices going up.”

“Financially, it means I’ll have to make a lot of changes that will make me a lot more uncomfortable,” he continued.

For starters, I’ll have to drive much less.”

