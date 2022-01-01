As Prince Andrew fights a sex abuse case in Switzerland, Sarah Ferguson walks arm in arm with Beatrice and Eugenie.

As Prince Andrew fights a sex abuse case, Sarah Ferguson walks arm in arm with Beatrice and Eugenie in a Swiss ski resort.

SARAH Ferguson walked arm-in-arm with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at a Swiss ski resort today, despite Prince Andrew’s sex abuse case at home.

Fergie, 62, was joined by her daughters Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 31, as well as their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, for a winter ski trip in Verbier.

As they drove down a hillside road toward the family’s £17.5 million chalet, the mother and her daughters linked arms.

On Boxing Day, the group flew to a Swiss ski resort.

Despite the blue sky and perfect snow conditions, they have yet to hit the slopes, according to sources, with Fergie keeping in constant contact with her ex-husband Andrew.

Between 1994 and 2004, Andrew’s sex trafficker pal Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to ex-lover Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse them.

After being convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for vile Epstein’s paedophile ring, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Following Maxwell’s guilty verdict, Andrew’s lawyers were said to be in emergency talks, fearing that his pal would “name names” in an attempt to have her lengthy prison sentence reduced.

Between 1999 and 2002, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times, in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, has sued Andrew after a judge dismissed her claims as “immaterial and impertinent.”

Andrew has always vehemently denied any and all charges leveled against him.

The Duke of York appears to have the support of his family, with Sarah Ferguson declaring that she “completely stands by Andrew 100 percent.”

“I completely stand by Andrew 100 percent,” she said on the Italian talk show Porta a Porta earlier this month.

“He is such a wonderful man, a wonderful father, and now a wonderful grandfather…

“In this day and age, I believe we must stand by our hearts, what we believe is right, with integrity, honour, and loyalty,” says the author.

Andrew broke his cover for the first time since Maxwell was found guilty just yesterday, with a stony expression on his face.

The duke was photographed driving from his Royal Lodge home to Windsor Castle for lunch with the Queen.

A New York court will decide on Tuesday whether Epstein victim Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against the Duke of York can go to trial next year.

Andrew’s lawyers filed a motion to halt the trial, but the judge denied it yesterday.

