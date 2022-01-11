As protests erupt in South Korea and Japan, North Korea’s’missile test forces ground stop for the US West Coast.’

As protests erupt in South Korea and Japan over North Korea’s’missile test forces ground stop for US West Coast,’ there are fears of a third world war.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. today, all aircraft in Southern California were ordered to land for a brief period.

Although the official cause is unknown, it is possible that it is related to North Korea’s recent missile launch.

North Korea appears to have launched its second ballistic missile test in less than a week.

The launch was slammed by South Korea and Japan.

The suspected missile launch was detected at 7:27 a.m. GMT from a North Korean inland area, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.