As Putin fires a hypersonic nuke just 22 miles from the Ukrainian border, Kiev fears a third world war.

As Moscow tests its hypersonic nuke missile, Kiev fears that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine will spark World War 3.

With Vladimir Putin amassing around 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, tensions in Eastern Europe are at an all-time high.

If Ukraine is invaded, Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine’s minister for veterans affairs, believes Russian aggression will spread throughout the region.

“You should also be concerned about the Balkans if Russia invades,” she told Infosurhoy.

“What the Russians are doing now in Serbia is attempting to instigate a crisis in the Balkans.”

“However, [the start of]World War Three is also taken into account.”

“Yeah,” she said when asked about World War III.

Because this appears to be a realistic scenario from a geopolitical standpoint.

As a result, because of the continent’s security, we must pay attention to the Ukrainian issue.

“The spread of war in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine will be much wider than Ukraine.”

The minister, who previously worked for Ukraine’s version of MI5, stated that the country’s 400,000 veterans, ranging in age from 20 to 60, would be willing to fight in a war against Russia if necessary.

Russia recently conducted a new test of its hypersonic Zircon missile, which travels at 6,670 mph.

The lethal weapon was seen on video being fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea, hitting a coastal target at the Chizha training ground under the cover of darkness.

According to reports, the “unstoppable” Zircon will be deployed soon, first with the Russian Northern Fleet, which conducts operations in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans.

In both the White and Barents seas, Russia had issued NOTAM-warnings (Notice to Airmen) regarding rocket tests.

The Mach-9 capable missile, according to Moscow, can evade all current Western defenses.

Satellite images show a suspected new storage and maintenance facility for the Zircon at Okolnaya Bay, in the Arctic Murmansk region, according to the Barents Observer.

“The trials of the Zircon shipborne missile system have successfully concluded,” said Valery Gerasimov, the Russian General Staff chief.

“These tests demonstrated that this hypersonic missile could be launched from a submerged position by both a surface ship and a nuclear-powered submarine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian Navy to deploy the Zircon missile next year, boasting that it is “truly unparalleled… in the world.”

On November 18, a frigate successfully tested a hypersonic weapon in the White Sea.

For the first time in a month, the Zircon was launched from a submarine.

