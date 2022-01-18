As rebels plot a ‘pork pie putsch,’ Tory MPs say ‘Operation Massive C**k’ will not save Boris Johnson.

‘It’s not Operation Big Dog, it’s Operation Massive C**k,’ one MP said, referring to the Prime Minister’s efforts to woo back his backbenchers being rebuffed by rebels.

Backbenchers believe the Prime Minister will face a formal leadership challenge as more MPs elected in 2019 turn against him.

The number of letters calling for a no-confidence vote sent to Sir Graham Brady is unknown, but some MPs believe the necessary 54 signatures could be reached as soon as this week.

Even some of Boris Johnson’s harshest critics believe he would win any no-confidence vote, ensuring his job for another year.

Backbenchers told me that No 10’s “Operation Red Meat” or “Operation Save Big Dog” would fail to quell the dissent over Downing Street parties.

“It’s not Operation Big Dog, it’s Operation Massive C**k,” one MP joked, but added, “I’m not sure where it goes from here.”

We’re slowly approaching 54, but if we get there, he’ll win the no-confidence vote, and we won’t be able to do anything for another year.”

Supporters of Mr Johnson have accused a group of around 20 newer MPs who met on Tuesday of staging a “pork pie putsch,” with Melton Mowbray MP Alicia Kearns named as the ringleader, despite her denials.

One backbencher who was elected in 2019 said there was a “sense of movement to things,” with colleagues becoming increasingly dissatisfied and Downing Street mounting a charm offensive, inviting key MPs into No 10 for crisis talks.

“It’s quieter this week,” the MP added.

People were angry and making noises last week, but it’s quieter this week because people are plotting and mobilizing in private.”

Other Conservatives are more skeptical of any immediate challenge, with one saying, “I don’t think this is going to finish him off, I think Sue Gray is going to be a whitewash.” They added that if the results are bad for the Tories, the local elections in May could be more problematic.

