As restaurants seek stability, prices for Sauvignon blanc have increased by 22%, while energy costs have doubled.

One chef claimed that his energy bills had jumped from £5,500 to £11,500 in a matter of days, and that sauvignon blanc could be phased off menus as a result of price increases.

As energy bills, food and drink prices, and VAT rates rise, pub and restaurant owners face increasing cost pressures.

“I just signed a new three-year energy tariff to hedge my bets – it’s gone up from £5,500 a year to £11,500 overnight,” chef Alex Rushmer, owner of Vanderlyle in Cambridge, told i.

“The price of butter has increased by 50%.

18 months ago, a box of 40 blocks cost £44, but now it costs £66.

In restaurants, we use a great deal of butter.

“At the start of the pandemic, I took out a loan to help us get by.”

I’m hesitant to raise prices because our customers have been so gracious – we’re a neighborhood eatery.”

After a series of lockdowns, business owners are looking to rebuild and recover, but many are doubting the industry’s long-term viability, as many are still paying off rental debt and government loans.

Rising menu prices are “inevitable,” according to Jonny Heyes, who owns a number of bars and restaurants in Manchester, including Common and Port St Beer House.

“Price rises are coming in – they’ve been steadily increasing for the last six months, and there’s more to come,” he said.

“Flour has increased by 10%, and cheese has increased by 10-15%.

Because of the aluminum shortage, canned goods are also being stretched, and cardboard is in short supply.

“It’s a confluence of issues.”

There is also a lack of personnel.

We pay the National Living Wage, but we’re still having trouble finding enough people – some of our locations are closed at lunchtime.”

Mr. Heyes has even had to remove the ever-popular New Zealand sauvignon blanc from his menus due to rising stock costs.

“It’s up 22%,” he said.

“It’s gone up by around £1.40 per bottle wholesale, which translates to a £5-6 price increase for customers.”

“It’s now so expensive that we’ve had to stop stocking it – I just can’t ask customers to pay more because, despite being expensive, it doesn’t make sense for what it is.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Sauvignon blanc prices up by 22 per cent and energy costs doubling as restaurants look for stability