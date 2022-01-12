As restrictions ease, France is expected to lift the UK travel ban, with borders expected to open ‘within days.’

With a border announcement expected as soon as Wednesday, ski vacations in France could be back on the cards as early as this weekend.

The French government is expected to open the borders to British tourists as soon as Wednesday, raising hopes that the ski season will be saved for tourists and operators.

The French MP in charge of expats in the UK, Alexandre Holroyd, said the border would open “very soon,” and that more information would be released in the coming days.

According to The New York Times, travel industry insiders said the decision could be made “within hours,” giving hope that the winter holiday season could still be salvaged.

It comes after the French government banned Britons from entering the country on the 18th of December, just before Christmas travel, in an attempt to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

In the weeks since, France has tightened restrictions such as wearing masks and working from home, but the country has still seen over 200,000 cases per day during the new year.

Last week, the government relaxed some restrictions by allowing people from the United Kingdom to visit the country for business purposes.

Anyone entering from the UK, however, must first show a negative Covid test and then be quarantined for 48 hours while another test is conducted.

Self-isolation is also expected to be phased out under the new measures.

Following a drop in visitor numbers in December and January, travel companies are now hopeful that removing restrictions will help save the February travel season.

Ski tour operator Skiline.co.uk has reopened sales for trips departing as early as Saturday.

In a statement, it said, “We expect the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday confirming that British vaccinated skiers can enter France starting Saturday.”

If you’ve been double jabbed for more than even months, you’ll need a booster starting Saturday.

This will qualify people for a “pass sanitaire,” which is required to enter bars, restaurants, and ski lifts, among other places.

