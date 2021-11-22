As restrictions spark riots, a map of Europe’s Covid cases shows how Germany, France, and Austria compare to the UK.

The UK continues to have a high rate of infection, with 579 new cases per million people registered on Sunday, the tenth highest in Europe.

In recent weeks, Covid-19 infections have exploded across Europe, with six countries reporting over 1,000 new cases per million people as of Sunday.

There were over 1,750 new cases in Slovakia, and over 1,300 new cases in the Czech Republic.

Austria, which had the second-highest case count in Europe on Sunday with over 1,500 cases, went into its fourth national lockdown on Monday, allowing residents to leave only for work, essential shopping, or exercise.

Unvaccinated people may face longer restrictions, and Austria will begin requiring mandatory vaccinations in February, with a fine of up to €3,600 for those who do not comply.

Violent protests erupted in the country this weekend, as did those in the Netherlands, which has the fourth-highest number of new cases in Europe, with over 1,200 new cases reported on Sunday.

Last week, the Dutch government imposed a partial winter lockdown, requiring bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. and limiting visitors to four at a time.

For at least three weeks, the restrictions will be in place.

However, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, a scientist who worked on the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine, believes that a similar rise in the UK is “unlikely.”

“We’ve actually had some spread (of the virus) going on since the summer, and so I don’t think we’re going to see the very sharp rise in the next few months that we’ve just seen,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.

With this particular virus, the Delta variant, we’re already ahead of the game.”

On Sunday, 312 new cases per million people were reported in Germany, while 292 new cases per million people were reported in France.

In Austria and the Netherlands, the new measures sparked unrest.

During unrest in the Hague on Saturday, police arrested over 19 people, and tens of thousands of protesters marched through Vienna.

Three in Rotterdam, the Dutch city.

