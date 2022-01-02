As revealed by the Epstein papers, Prince Andrew will face a sexual assault court hearing against accuser Virginia Giuffre.

As revealed by the Epstein papers, Prince Andrew will face a court hearing against accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The civil lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse will reference a 2009 agreement between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

On Monday, a 2009 settlement agreement between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre is expected to be made public, and it will play a major role in Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

Judges in New York found no reason to keep the agreement under seal and ordered its release on or around January 3rd.

Giuffre’s lawsuit accuses the Duke of York of forcing her to have sex when she was under the age of 18 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as abusing her at two of Epstein’s homes, according to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Prince Andrew has denied Giuffre’s claims, and his lawyer Andrew Brettler is expected to use the settlement agreement in a hearing in New York on Tuesday to try to have the case against him dismissed.

The lawsuit is “baseless,” according to Brettler.

While Mr Brettler is expected to argue that Ms Giuffre’s settlement with Epstein should bar her from pursuing her case against the Duke, her lawyer, David Boies, is expected to argue that the agreement does not apply to his client’s case against the Queen’s third eldest child.

On Saturday, Judge Kaplan ordered the prince’s lawyers to turn over key legal documents, effectively blocking two of Prince Andrew’s attempts to stop or stall the progress of Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit against him.

Mr Brettler had argued that the evidence-gathering process should be halted while the issue of Ms Giuffre’s residence country is resolved.

He has claimed that the evidence that Ms Giuffre, a US citizen, does not reside in the United States is clear, and that exchanging evidence until that question is resolved is pointless.

Mr Brettler argued that Ms Giuffre has lived in Australia for the past 19 years, has an Australian driver’s license, and lives in a (dollar)1.9 million (£1.4 million) home in Perth, Western Australia, with her husband, an Australian national, and their three children.

In order to file a federal lawsuit in the United States, one of the parties involved – either Ms Guiffre or the – must be a US citizen.

