As Russia approves plans for ‘urgent mass graves’ and Putin prepares to ‘invade Ukraine in 2022,’ fears of a third World War grow.

Russia approves plans for ‘urgent mass graves,’ and Putin prepares to ‘invade Ukraine in 2022,’ raising fears of a third World War.

Amid fears that World War Three will erupt, Russia has reportedly approved plans for “urgent mass graves.”

The move comes amid mounting Western fears that Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of his neighbor in 2022, with more than 175,000 Russian troops reportedly stationed near the border.

The burial sites were built as a priority, according to Russian news outlet MK, after they were spotted in allegedly leaked legal documents that are set to take effect on February 1.

The burial sites would reportedly hold 100 bodies each and would be used in conjunction with crematoriums for solders’ bodies.

The gruesome preparations were revealed after Russia claimed that the army was only set up to defend itself and that it would not actively “choose the path of confrontation.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described their near neighbors as “hot heads” on Wednesday, adding that a future war was a “choice up to our partners.”

He told RT: “I believe the fact that the US authorities have been quite prompt in organizing future contacts is a positive sign, despite the substantial work ahead.”

“Russia has all the capabilities in place to ensure a complete military and technical response to any provocations that may occur around us.”

Vladimir Putin had previously ordered US officials to leave Russia immediately amid fears that he was planning an invasion of Ukraine by the end of January.

In parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, was Ukrainian territory, and Kiev’s goal was to ‘liberate’ it through diplomatic means.

In a speech to parliament, Zelensky stated that the return of Crimea should be Ukraine’s main goal and philosophy.

“We see this as a direct threat to Russia,” he said.

“Of course, such language means that the Kiev regime intends to encroach on a Russian region using all available means, including force.”

“This is the way we’re leaning toward seeing it.”

However, after a fighter jet intercepted a US spy plane flying over the Black Sea, Moscow was forced to retract its claims.

The G7 group of Western nations, which is meeting in Liverpool, has issued a warning to Russia in light of the rising tensions.

“There should be no doubt in Russia’s mind that any further military aggression against Ukraine will result in massive consequences and a high price,” the group said in a statement.

“We reaffirm our unequivocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the…

