As ruthless scalpers cash in on the shortage, Covid lateral flow tests are being sold on Facebook and eBay for up to £100.

RUTHLESS sellers are profiting from the Covid test shortage by selling kits for as much as £100 on the internet.

Despite being free to British citizens, the tests have been sold on Facebook and eBay for a fee.

As the shortage grips the UK, some have even appeared at an auction house in Stockport, according to MEN.

Four job lots of tests were scheduled to go under the hammer this week at Simon Charles Auctioneers and Valuers.

Each contained up to 20 kits, with bids as high as £5 floating around as revellers tried to get their hands on one before last night’s New Year’s celebrations.

Other “unused and sealed” tests have sold for up to £100 on Facebook.

One scumbag was chastised for attempting to sell the kits on social media for £5 each.

“12 lateral flow tests for sale,” they wrote on the Didsbury M20 Facebook group.

£5 per box, but we’ll work out a deal if you buy more than one.”

“You should be giving these away for free to people who need them, not hoarding them for your own selfish gain!” screamed another user.

“How shameful of you,” said another.

There aren’t enough of these tests.”

Follow our Covid live blog for the most up-to-date information and stories.

Sajid Javid, the UK’s health secretary, revealed this week how a global shortage of lateral flow and PCR tests was affecting the country.

Desperate Brits, on the other hand, flocked to test sites and pharmacies to ensure that their New Year’s plans could go ahead.

As Omicron continues to rage across the UK, there were fears that the celebrations would be canceled.

Experts have urged ministers to reduce isolation time, claiming that we must “learn to live with the mild virus.”

The Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, causes most people to experience cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

“COVID-19 tests are prohibited for sale on eBay,” an eBay spokesperson said.

“Anyone attempting to resell NHS-provided COVID tests is condemned.”

“We’ve put filters in place to prevent these tests from being run…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.