As schools reopen, an expert warns parents to be aware of omicron symptoms in children.

Parents should watch for four main signs of omicron now that their children are back in school, and they differ from the three main symptoms.

Parents are concerned about their children’s safety despite the use of face masks as schools return this week.

A fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in sense of taste or smell are some of the traditional signs of coronavirus that we have learned over the last two years.

However, symptoms of the new omicron variant appear to deviate from this, making it difficult to distinguish between omicron and the common cold, according to the Mirror.

But, as kids mix inside once more, what are the omicron symptoms that parents should be aware of?

According to GP Dr David Lloyd, who spoke to Sky News, the four main symptoms that health and covid experts are asking parents to watch out for are fatigue, a headache, a loss of appetite, and a skin rash.

While rashes have been seen in a “small cohort” of adult covid patients, up to 15% of children with Omicron appear to develop an unusual rash.

Other signs that appear in children can include the more traditional symptoms such as a high temperature, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, despite the fact that some key symptoms are different from other variants.