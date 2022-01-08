As schools reopen, headteachers report a 10% staff absence rate.

As schools across the United Kingdom reopened after the Christmas break, headteachers reported struggling with staff absence rates of 10% or more.

Staff shortages caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant are expected to be so severe this school year that “specialist” subjects like music may have to be suspended.

Many local authorities in England and Wales, as well as the whole of Northern Ireland, reopened schools on Tuesday, though in some cases the day was used as an ‘inset’ with pupils not attending.

On Wednesday and Thursday, most Scottish schools will reopen.

Heads said they had to deal with a lot of absenteeism.

The Association of School and College Leaders’ general secretary, Geoff Barton, said he had received word from a secondary school principal with 80 employees, nine of whom were absent today due to illness.

Mr Barton said the absences were posing “logistical challenges” for heads, adding that secondary schools in England were also required to provide an on-site lateral flow test for returning students.

Tarun Kapur, chief executive of The Dean Trust, which runs schools across Greater Manchester, said that 10% of the academy trust’s staff tested positive for Covid on Tuesday morning.

“It will probably rise another 5%,” he told the BBC.

To cope with staff absences, schools may need to implement “exceptional, emergency timetable changes,” according to Ian Bauckham, chair of the Ofqual exam regulator.

Mr Bauckham, who is also the chief executive of the Tenax Schools Trust academy chain, said in a guide for heads posted on a Department for Education portal that absence levels could reach a point “where resources can be stretched too thin and alternatives, however undesirable, become necessary,” according to Tes magazine.

“In cases where a specialist teacher rotates between classes to teach subjects such as PSHE [Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education], RSHE [Relationships, Sex and Health Education] or music, it may be possible to temporarily suspend that subject’s teaching and use that teacher,” he said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

