As Scotland Omicron cases rise dramatically, Humza Yousaf warns of an “extremely challenging winter” ahead.

Scotland faces an “extremely challenging winter,” according to Humza Yousaf, as covid Omicron cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

The number of coronavirus cases linked to the new variant has increased from 6% a week ago to 36.5 percent now, according to the Health Secretary.

The Scottish Government released an evidence paper on the new virus strain, which Mr Yousaf described as “very difficult reading.”

“There’s been a really worrying rise in cases from when I was on a week ago,” he said on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

Omicron accounts for approximately 36.5 percent of all cases.

In terms of the seven-day rolling average, we’ve also seen a 30% – or nearly 30% – increase from a week ago.

So far during the pandemic, this variant has been the fastest and most transmissible.

“We published our evidence paper in terms of modeling.”

It made for some challenging reading.

Even the best-case scenario could be extremely difficult if we do not take preventative measures.

That’s why, given the virus’s high transmissibility, the First Minister’s briefing on Tuesday advised people to limit their social interactions as much as possible.”

“I can’t get away from the fact that, given covid pressures, other respiratory viruses, and the pent-up demand of covid and the indirect effect that has had over the last 20 months, this is going to be an extremely, extremely challenging winter,” he continued.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist from Queen Mary University of London, appeared on the show earlier this morning and called for a circuit breaker to be put in place to stop Omicron from spreading so quickly.

“I’m seriously concerned that in the next few weeks, people who need life-saving emergency care won’t be able to get it by January,” she said.

When asked if circuit breakers were being considered, she said yes.

