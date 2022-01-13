Epstein victim’s lawyer says Andrew will be questioned about his “PRIVATE PARTS” as sex abuse claims are heard in court.

According to the lawyer representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victim, Prince Andrew could be “asked about his private parts.”

After a judge refused to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sex assault case, the Duke of York, 61, could face a civil trial in the United States.

If he is deposed, he may be questioned under oath about his body, sexual life, and marriage.

The Duchess of York, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have all been mentioned.

No one is off limits, according to one of the lawyers representing Epstein’s victims.

“Andrew’s disastrous BBC Newsnight interview will haunt him,” Spencer Kuvin said in the Mirror.

“He mentioned both his wife and his daughters.”

They can now all be deposed legally.

It’s possible that the lawyers will go after the Queen.

I have no doubt they will, but it will be nearly impossible for them to do so as a sovereign.”

The trial has yet to be scheduled, but it is expected to take place between September and December this year.

“The Duke will undoubtedly be questioned about his private parts,” Mr Kuvin continued.

“Nothing is off limits because if an underage girl can describe how the Duke of York’s private parts look like… how would that be if they weren’t dating?”

The Duke of York is said to be willing to go to “any length” to prevent his sex abuse case from overshadowing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He denies the allegations and is said to be determined to clear his name, according to sources.

A representative for Prince Andrew has been contacted by Infosurhoy for comment.

Last night, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told The Sun that a “settlement is always a possibility,” and that it was his “least worst option,” according to legal experts.

Andrew’s senior royal aides are pleading with him to settle as soon as possible to avoid dragging the “whole monarchy through the mud.”

Ms Giuffre, 38, is suing Andrew for unspecified damages, which Mr Kuvin believes could “easily” exceed £14 million if she prevails.

Paedo Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, allegedly trafficked Ms Giuffre for sex with powerful men, according to Ms Giuffre.

In 2001, when she was 17, she claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre also claims she was flown to London to sleep with the Duke and was forced to have sex with him in New York and the US Virgin Islands.

“Virginia is overjoyed that her claims will now be resolved,” Mr. Boies said.

