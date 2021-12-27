As she pays birthday tribute to the Delphi murder victim, her sister says she “receives signs that her sibling is watching over her.”

On what would have been her 19th birthday, the sister of a girl killed in the Delphi “Snapchat murders” says her slain sibling continues to send her signs that she’s watching over her “all the time.”

Kelsi German, 21, told The Sun that despite the fact that her sister Libby, 14, was killed in Indiana along with her best friend Abby Williams, 13, nearly five years ago, she still feels her sibling’s presence around her.

Kelsi said of Libby, “She lets us know she’s here all the time and she definitely likes to play tricks on us.”

“I’ll never forget a story that happened shortly after she died.

While brushing his teeth, my cousin was Snapchatting me from the bathroom.

“Suddenly, the toothpaste cap fell from the ceiling, and we immediately recognized it as Libby, who was always trying to make others laugh and playing practical jokes on them when she was alive.”

“It was like one of the first times, when we were like, ‘Libby will always be with us, no matter what.’

“She’ll always be there to make us laugh or smile – and she just keeps being there for us and letting us know all of the time.”

Kelsi also stated that whenever she is having a difficult time, her sister appears to her in her dreams.

Her younger sister, she claims, makes her presence known to “reassure me that everything will be fine, and she continues to do so.”

Other signs left by Libby, according to Kelsi, include sending cardinals to family members – a bird thought by some to be a symbol of safety and happiness sent from a deceased loved one – and leaving dimes for them to find.

“We find dimes all over the place, which is a fun little thing because they’re dimes sent from above.”

“And it just makes us feel so at ease knowing she’ll be there for us through the rest of our lives.”

Libby German and Abby Williams were discovered dead on Valentine’s Day 2017, a day after they went missing after last being seen at the Delphi Historic Trails.

Police have never revealed the manner or cause of their deaths.

Their assailant has also remained unidentified.

It was Libby’s 19th birthday on December 27th.

Kelsi posted a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to her sister on Monday, captioning a photo of a beaming Libby with the words:…

