As she prepares breakfast for the kids, Mum discovers a bag of “crystal meth” in a box of cereal.

A MUM discovered a stash of drugs in her children’s breakfast cereal when she went to pour it out.

The plastic bag of white crystals was discovered in a packet of Golden Morn maize flakes by Haisam Nassir, 25.

She looked it up online and concluded that the substance was methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, the highly addictive club drug featured in the hit drama series Breaking Bad.

The mother of four presented the bag to police, who confirmed that it contained the Class A substance.

“Imagine if that had burst, it could’ve had a deadly impact,” Haisam of Dagenham, East London, said.

The bag was thought to contain about 450g of cocaine and was worth around £90,000.

Haisam said the twins, who are three, two, and one years old, ate from the box for days before the bag appeared.

Following hospital inspections, they were given the green light.

Following an investigation, Nestlé discovered that the drug bag was inserted after the product had left Nigeria, where it was manufactured.

The police were asked for their thoughts on the situation.