As she sat on the front porch of her Florida home, an 8-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting.

A girl, 8, was killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting on the front porch of her Florida home.

Ronziyah Atkins, 8, was killed in a drive-by shooting on her family’s front porch on Friday evening.

Andrew Thomas, 20, was arrested on Monday in Belle Glade, Florida, for the young girl’s senseless death.

Ronziyah, also known by the nicknames Ziyah and Biggs, was playing outside with her siblings and cousins when the shooter opened fire, according to witnesses.

Deante Crawford, Ronziyah’s godbrother, was inside the house at the time of the shooting and claimed that he heard Ziyah helping to save her family before she was shot.

Crawford said, “She was telling her niece to go inside and don’t worry about her, just go inside.”

According to authorities, the girl was not the intended target, but she was shot at least once and later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Before being arrested in Coral Springs and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, a cooperating witness assisted in identifying Thomas as the shooter.

Ronziyah, also known as Ziyah, was remembered at a vigil held outside her home on Saturday, with pink and white balloons, by family and friends, including many classmates.

According to family members, the girl was a cheerleader who enjoyed dancing and eating.

“She was simply charming.”

Melissa McGee, Ronziyah’s grandmother, said, “She was just a sweet baby.”

The eight-year-old went to Gove Elementary School, a 638-student campus.

Grief counselors and an emotional support dog provided by the school district’s police department will be available throughout the facilities, according to school administrators.

In a message to students’ parents on Saturday, Principal Kim Thomasson said, “We will work together as a Gove family to get through this very sad time together.”

This weekend, community leaders met to discuss how tragedies like this could be avoided in the future.

Marcia Andrews, a member of the Palm Beach County School Board, said, “Everyone is coming together to come up with an action plan so we can all work together to make sure this never happens again.”

“An eight-year-old girl died.

We need to double-check everything we’re doing.”

Following the pandemic, gun violence has increased across the country.

Last summer, nearly a thousand shootings were reported in just one week, resulting in the deaths of 430 people.

Gun sales are also on the rise, with reports estimating that over 20 million guns will be purchased by 2020.

President Joe Biden has called for stricter gun regulations…

