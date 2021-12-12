As six people die in a warehouse fire, Amazon employees slam a phone ban that they claim prevents them from receiving life-threatening weather warnings.

As six people die in a warehouse collapse, Amazon employees slam a phone ban that they claim prevents them from receiving life-threatening weather warnings.

After at least six people were killed in a tornado building collapse, Amazon employees slammed a phone ban that prohibits them from bringing devices into warehouses.

One of the victims of Friday night’s tragedy, when a string of tornadoes ripped through six states, was an Amazon employee who tried to warn colleagues.

The warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, has been reduced to rubble as rescuers continue their search for survivors, which is expected to last into next week.

A father of three and a toddler are among the 83 people killed by tornadoes.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon has made it illegal for employees to bring their phones onto the warehouse floor.

Before passing security checks, devices must be left in cars or lockers.

The ban had been gradually eased during the pandemic, but it has been reinforced in recent months.

Workers are protesting the ban, claiming that they need their phones on them in case of an emergency or to check potentially life-threatening weather forecasts.

“There is no way in hell I am relying on Amazon to keep me safe after these deaths,” one worker told Bloomberg.

“I’m resigning if they implement the no-cellphone policy.”

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our tornado warning live blog…

Another stated that if Amazon does not allow phones, she will use paid time off for severe weather.

“To be honest, I don’t trust them with my safety,” she admitted.

“If severe weather is forecast, I believe I should be able to make my own safety decisions.”

“Everyone is terrified of not being able to keep their phones on them after this,” another employee said.

“Most employees I’ve spoken to don’t keep their phones on them throughout the day for personal conversation; it’s genuinely for situations like this,” says one.

Workers at Amazon’s facilities are given emergency response training, according to the company.

It also stated that if a tornado warning is issued, employees are notified and directed to move to a designated, clearly marked shelter.

When asked for comment, Amazon told The US Sun, “We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, IL.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the tornado victims, their loved ones, and everyone affected,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel.

“We’ll keep supporting our local employees and partners.”

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, waited until 8 p.m. Saturday to express his condolences to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.