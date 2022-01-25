As sleuths push for evidence to be released, they explain how the mystery of Brian Laundrie’s notebook was solved thanks to forensic work.

As sleuths push for evidence to be released, they explain how the mystery of Brian Laundrie’s notebook was solved through forensic work.

An expert claims that forensic techniques were likely used to recover Brain Laundrie’s written confession from his notebook after it was submerged in water, assisting in his identification as Gabby Petito’s killer.

Last week, the FBI released a statement confirming that the 23-year-old traveler admitted to killing his girlfriend in a suicide note before fatally shooting himself in the head while a police investigation was underway.

Brian’s journal was discovered by his body on October 20, 2021 at the Carlton Reserve.

According to the statement, “a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr.

Ms. Laundrie was claimed by Laundrie.

The death of Petito.”

Both families had to wait weeks for answers, but forensics expert Jennifer Shen, the retired Director of the San Diego Police Department’s Crime Laboratory, says it was necessary because recovering the writings left “no room for error.”

“It seemed inevitable that we would finally have answers in this case when the evidence containing Brian’s phone, gun, and notebook was discovered,” she told The Sun exclusively.

“All of the evidence discovered had forensic value, and cell phones, laptops, and other electronic devices are frequently excellent investigative tools because people tend to communicate through them.”

“If there was going to be proof Brian tried to cover up his crime, it was going to come from his electronic devices.”

“The notebook was an incredible find, and it provided investigators with the conclusive evidence they needed to close this case.”

“Most evidence that has been exposed to extreme weather conditions is more difficult to analyze, and the notebook is no exception.

“However, forensic techniques can exploit any protection afforded the notebook, from packaging to the pages sticking together and protecting the writings.”

“These techniques can enhance faint or indented writing, which makes this evidence very powerful,” Shen continued.

“Waiting for answers can be aggravating for those following a case; this type of testing can take weeks or months, with no margin for error.”

The FBI also revealed that several messages were exchanged between Gabby’s phone and Brian’s after she died.

“Both the timing and content of these messages point to Mr.

Laundrie tried to fool the cops by claiming that Ms.

The statement read, “Petito was still alive.”

Brian’s parents will not face charges in Gabby’s death, according to her family attorney, who stated that there is “no doubt” Brian’s fiance killed the vlogger.

“No other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” the agency said.

On the 8th of December, Chris and…

