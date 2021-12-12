As slopes prepare to welcome back holidaymakers, the world’s top ski resorts are ranked.

As slopes prepare to welcome back holidaymakers, the world’s top ski resorts are rated.
Predicted snowfall, ski pass prices, the number of ski lifts, and internet search data were all factored into the Club Med experts’ calculations.
As the winter sports season returns, ski resorts around the world are preparing to reopen.
As the demand for a trip to the slopes grows, Google searches for’ski holidays’ have increased to an average of 8,100 per month.
Club Med travel experts analyzed data ahead of the season’s start to determine which resort is the ultimate ski destination.
With a perfect score of 100, the index rated Whistler Blackcomb in Canada as the best ski resort in the world.
It had the highest predicted snowfall of 841cm in 202122, as well as a 4.7 star rating and a Google search demand of 60,500 monthly searches.
With a score of 94 out of 100, the Matterhorn in Switzerland came in second.
With a total of 301,000 monthly searches, the resort had the highest monthly search volume of any of the ski resorts studied.
The average lift pass on the Matterhorn costs just £62, which is a great deal considering its popularity.
Based on weather data from the previous eight years, Matterhorn is forecasting another 426cm of snowfall this season.
With a score of 94 out of 100, the study determined that Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps is the third best ski resort in the world.
Alpe d’Huez is expected to receive 429cm of snow overall, with 32cm falling each month.
A total of 35 snowfall days are expected at the resort.
With a ski pass costing around £40, Alpe d’Huez is one of the cheapest resorts in terms of additional costs.
Finally, the resort has a 4.2 star rating and 62 ski lifts for visitors to enjoy.
Organizing
Landlocked
The land of ski resorts
Name of a ski area
Snowfall forecast (in CM): 202122 [1]
Days with the highest probability of snowfall (in CM) 202122 [2]
Monthly Snowfall (CM) [5]
The star rating of a resort
The average cost of a ski pass
Amount of ski lifts
Volume of monthly searches [3]
% of Google searches [4]
Out of 100, the total index
one
America North
Canada is a country in North America.
Whistler-Blackcomb is a ski resort in British Columbia.
the number 841
83.
52.6 %
4.7 percent
£100.67 AUD
23.
60050
twenty-second
one hundred
two
Europe is a continent with a lot
Switzerland is a country located in Europe.
Matterhorn is a mountain in the Alps
the number 426
thirty-first
61.4 per cent
4.5/10
62.29 pounds
fifty-two
The number 301000
22.
94 percent
three
Europe is a continent with a lot
France is a country located in Western Europe
Alpe d’Huez is one of the most famous mountains in the world.
The number 429
35 years
the number 32
4.2 points
£39,833
sixty-two
(74000)
21.
93
four
Europe is a continent with a lot
Austria is a country located in Central Europe
Kühtai is a name for a group of people who live in
No. 519
35 years
22.2%
4.7 points
33.87 pounds
12 %
18010
50 %
92.
a.
Europe is a continent that has a
Italy is a country in Europe.
Livigno is a town in the province of Livi
three hundred and fifteen
the number 32
(26.2)
4.3 percent
£36.21 a month
the number 32
165 000 people
twenty-second
89
a)
Europe is a continent that has a
Austria is a country located in Central Europe
Sölden is a small town in the mountains of Austria
A total of 605
54.
35.2%
4.7 points
46.35 pounds
31.
60050
-55 degrees
89.
7th
Europe is a continent with a lot
Switzerland is a country located in Europe.
The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.
Moritz – Corviglia – Moritz – Corviglia – Corvigli
295 words
27.
30.6 %
4.7 stars
£0
twenty-third
the number 480
23.
89th
8th
Europe is a continent with a lot
Austria is a country located in Central Europe
Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn Saalbach Hinterglemm
The number 519
35.
21.6 percent
4.7 stars
43.82 pounds
seventy
20 %
a thousand
88.
n
Europe is a continent with many different cultures
Austria is a country located in Central Europe
Obertauern is located in the state of Austria.
the number 593
47
21.6%
4.5/10
£36.21 in total
26.
40050
minus 18
87.
tenth
Europe is a continent that has a
Austria is a country located in Central Europe
Obergurgl-Hochgurgl – Gurgl – Obergurgl – Obergurgl – Obergurgl – Obergur
492 total words
40 %
32.6 percent
4.3 percent
Price: £44.90
25.
tenth
a hundred
eighty-four
