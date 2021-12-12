As slopes prepare to welcome back holidaymakers, the world’s top ski resorts are ranked.

As slopes prepare to welcome back holidaymakers, the world’s top ski resorts are rated.

Predicted snowfall, ski pass prices, the number of ski lifts, and internet search data were all factored into the Club Med experts’ calculations.

As the winter sports season returns, ski resorts around the world are preparing to reopen.

As the demand for a trip to the slopes grows, Google searches for’ski holidays’ have increased to an average of 8,100 per month.

Club Med travel experts analyzed data ahead of the season’s start to determine which resort is the ultimate ski destination.

Predicted snowfall, ski pass prices, the number of ski lists, and data from internet searches were all factored into the calculations.

With a perfect score of 100, the index rated Whistler Blackcomb in Canada as the best ski resort in the world.

It had the highest predicted snowfall of 841cm in 202122, as well as a 4.7 star rating and a Google search demand of 60,500 monthly searches.

With a score of 94 out of 100, the Matterhorn in Switzerland came in second.

With a total of 301,000 monthly searches, the resort had the highest monthly search volume of any of the ski resorts studied.

The average lift pass on the Matterhorn costs just £62, which is a great deal considering its popularity.

Based on weather data from the previous eight years, Matterhorn is forecasting another 426cm of snowfall this season.

With a score of 94 out of 100, the study determined that Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps is the third best ski resort in the world.

Alpe d’Huez is expected to receive 429cm of snow overall, with 32cm falling each month.

A total of 35 snowfall days are expected at the resort.

With a ski pass costing around £40, Alpe d’Huez is one of the cheapest resorts in terms of additional costs.

Finally, the resort has a 4.2 star rating and 62 ski lifts for visitors to enjoy.

Organizing

Landlocked

The land of ski resorts

Name of a ski area

Snowfall forecast (in CM): 202122 [1]

Days with the highest probability of snowfall (in CM) 202122 [2]

Monthly Snowfall (CM) [5]

The star rating of a resort

The average cost of a ski pass

Amount of ski lifts

Volume of monthly searches [3]

% of Google searches [4]

Out of 100, the total index

one

America North

Canada is a country in North America.

Whistler-Blackcomb is a ski resort in British Columbia.

the number 841

83.

52.6 %

4.7 percent

£100.67 AUD

23.

60050

twenty-second

one hundred

two

Europe is a continent with a lot

Switzerland is a country located in Europe.

Matterhorn is a mountain in the Alps

the number 426

thirty-first

61.4 per cent

4.5/10

62.29 pounds

fifty-two

The number 301000

22.

94 percent

three

Europe is a continent with a lot

France is a country located in Western Europe

Alpe d’Huez is one of the most famous mountains in the world.

The number 429

35 years

the number 32

4.2 points

£39,833

sixty-two

(74000)

21.

93

four

Europe is a continent with a lot

Austria is a country located in Central Europe

Kühtai is a name for a group of people who live in

No. 519

35 years

22.2%

4.7 points

33.87 pounds

12 %

18010

50 %

92.

a.

Europe is a continent that has a

Italy is a country in Europe.

Livigno is a town in the province of Livi

three hundred and fifteen

the number 32

(26.2)

4.3 percent

£36.21 a month

the number 32

165 000 people

twenty-second

89

a)

Europe is a continent that has a

Austria is a country located in Central Europe

Sölden is a small town in the mountains of Austria

A total of 605

54.

35.2%

4.7 points

46.35 pounds

31.

60050

-55 degrees

89.

7th

Europe is a continent with a lot

Switzerland is a country located in Europe.

The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.

Moritz – Corviglia – Moritz – Corviglia – Corvigli

295 words

27.

30.6 %

4.7 stars

£0

twenty-third

the number 480

23.

89th

8th

Europe is a continent with a lot

Austria is a country located in Central Europe

Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn Saalbach Hinterglemm

The number 519

35.

21.6 percent

4.7 stars

43.82 pounds

seventy

20 %

a thousand

88.

n

Europe is a continent with many different cultures

Austria is a country located in Central Europe

Obertauern is located in the state of Austria.

the number 593

47

21.6%

4.5/10

£36.21 in total

26.

40050

minus 18

87.

tenth

Europe is a continent that has a

Austria is a country located in Central Europe

Obergurgl-Hochgurgl – Gurgl – Obergurgl – Obergurgl – Obergurgl – Obergur

492 total words

40 %

32.6 percent

4.3 percent

Price: £44.90

25.

tenth

a hundred

eighty-four

