As Spain updates its covid rules and entry requirements for Ibiza, Majorca, and Tenerife,

Ibiza, Majorca, and Tenerife have updated their covid rules and entry requirements.

Spain’s covid vaccine recommendations have been updated, affecting those planning to visit the Canary or Balearic Islands this year.

It is recommended that travelers check the rules before departing.

Spain is updating its Covid vaccine guidelines for British tourists visiting the sunny country.

In an attempt to stem the spread, Spain has announced that proof of booster vaccinations will be required if the last dose was given more than nine months ago.

Holiday plans for those who want to get away may be thrown into disarray as a result.

Officials in Spain, on the other hand, have stated that the nightlife in Ibiza will reopen in April, two weeks earlier than planned.

“The idea is that the opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is normally done,” said José Luis Bentez, manager of the Ocio de Ibiza (Ibiza Leisure) association.

The nightlife season will “continue on until October… November if all goes well,” he said.

Each region may have its own set of regulations and rules for visitors, so travelers should familiarize themselves with them before departing.

For those planning a getaway during the February half-term break, here are the most up-to-date entry requirements for Ibiza, Majorca, Tenerife, and other Spanish islands.

Covid alert level three is currently in effect for the Balearic Islands.

Travelers from the United Kingdom aged 12 and up must show proof of vaccination in order to enter Ibiza, Majorca, or Menorca.

Covid recovery proof or a negative Covid test will not be accepted.

Only visitors with vaccination certificates indicating that they were fully vaccinated against the virus within the previous 270 days (nine months) will be allowed starting February 1.

If the deadline has passed, they will require a booster vaccine 14 days prior to their flight.

Every traveler must complete a Health Check Form.

Unless you’re playing individual sports or walking in natural areas like the countryside or the beach, everyone must wear a mask outside and in public spaces indoors, as long as you keep a distance of 1.5 meters from other people who aren’t in your household.

