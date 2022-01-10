As speculation grows about Ivanka Trump’s future White House bid, throwback photos of her look unrecognizable.

In throwback photos, Ivanka Trump appears unrecognizable, as speculation about a future White House bid grows.

Ivanka Trump, the 40-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump, has undergone significant changes in her appearance as well as her inner confidence, making her almost unrecognizable.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is one of the most notable differences.

She is now seen styling high-end brands and designer pieces, which is a significant departure from her previous work.

She didn’t have the same expensive taste five years ago as she does now.

Ivanka used to model and would go for looks that were reminiscent of a “Barbie doll” image.

She has opted for a more conservative and professional wardrobe since changing careers.

Ivanka has tried everything from messy updos to smokey eyes, shimmery eyeshadows, and lip glosses when it comes to hair and makeup.

For much of her life, she was also a brunette.

Ivanka’s blonde hair and tamed rose and nude-hued makeup are now her signature looks.

Ivanka’s most dramatic look was her punk phase, which featured heavy eyeliner, a bright lip, and teased hair with red highlights.

With all of Ivanka’s changes, speculation about her White House future has grown.

According to Bloomberg, Donald Trump is “strongly considering” running for president again in 2024.

According to reports, he is considering dropping Mike Pence as his running mate, and his advisers are recommending a Black or female running mate.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have three children: Theodore, five, Joseph, eight, and Arabella, ten.

The “Javanka” children keep their parents busy by maintaining a healthy lifestyle for the trio and keeping up with all of their hobbies, which include learning Mandarin Chinese, taking ballet lessons, and baking.

“Being a mother is the most rewarding experience, but also the most wild and stressful,” Ivanka said in an interview with People in 2020.

Donald Trump, Ivanka’s father, has a close relationship with his grandchildren, whom he “adores.”

“They spend a lot of time on golf carts with him,” she continued.

“They are completely enamored with him.”

Ivanka described her father as an “outstanding leader” and an “unbelievable” parent.

She claims that having three kids has made her appreciate her parents even more.

