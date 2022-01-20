As state legislative sessions begin, the anti-abortion movement gains traction.

As legislative sessions begin, the anti-abortion movement gains traction in states.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s consideration of a near-total abortion ban in Texas and other restrictions in Mississippi has prompted state officials to seek either stricter abortion restrictions or safeguards in case legal precedents change.

State legislatures began meeting this month, with more limited schedules than Congress.

Some state legislators have already filed bills for consideration in the coming weeks, with many Republican-led legislatures aiming to follow Texas’ lead in 2021.

Texas has prohibited nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy since September, thanks to a legal maneuver that relies on citizen enforcement.

Anyone can bring a lawsuit against someone suspected of assisting in an abortion, with the plaintiff receiving a (dollar)10,000 “bounty” if the defendant is found guilty.

The Supreme Court ruled in mid-December that abortion providers had standing to challenge the Texas law, but it kept the ban in place while legal proceedings proceeded, making it more difficult for the clinics to win.

Abortion rights activists asked the Supreme Court to hear the case quickly earlier this month.

The law was the first to impose a six-week abortion ban in a state, effectively nullifying the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Roe v. Wade decision established a federal right to abortion.

Similar bans were enacted in states like Georgia and Ohio in 2019, but due to litigation, they never went into effect.

The start of the legislative session provides an opportunity for abortion opponents across the country to see if they can limit the procedure in their own states, ahead of another expected Supreme Court decision this term: Dobbs v. Casey.

Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban has never been enforced, according to the Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“We do believe that the bills we saw in 2021 will be repeated,” said Ingrid A Duran, director of state legislation for the National Right to Life Committee.

The Supreme Court is likely to weaken or overturn abortion rights precedents, according to Elizabeth Nash, interim associate director of state issues at the left-leaning Guttmacher Institute.

Abortion rights advocates, on the other hand, are preparing a legislative offensive in the event that other states follow Texas’ lead.

States like Vermont and California are working to enshrine abortion and contraception rights in their state constitutions, in order to accommodate a potential influx of patients from states where abortion is illegal.

