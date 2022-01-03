Southwest Airlines is canceling 450 flights on Monday due to storms hitting the East Coast.

Southwest Airlines is canceling another 450 flights on Monday due to storms on the East Coast.

Southwest%20Airlines,%20based%20in%20Dallas,%20cancelled%20approximately%202012%20of%20its%20scheduled%20flights%20on%20Monday,%20as%20the%20nation%20air%20travel%20industry%20cancelled%20nearly%202,000%20flights%20nationwide.

Carriers are short-staffed due to large holiday crowds, cold weather, and the omicron variant.

Another 418 Southwest flights were canceled, accounting for nearly a quarter of the airline’s scheduled flights.

Southwest%20canceled%20437%20flights%20on%20Sunday,%20while%20American%20canceled%20161%20flights,%20or%20about%205%%20of%20its%20schedule,%20according%20to%20Flightaware.com.

Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United Airlines all had triple-digit flight cancellations on Sunday as well.

Since Saturday, Southwest has canceled more than 1,300 flights.

Despite the clear skies in North Texas on Monday, DFW%20International%20Airport%20had%2062%20arrival%20and%20departure%20flight%20cancellations,%20accounting%20for%20approximately%203%%20of%20all%20scheduled%20flights,%20according%20to%20FlightAware.

Southwest%27s%20main%20hub,%20Dallas%20Love%20Field,%20had%2034%20flight%20cancellations,%20roughly%205%%20of%20its%20total%20cancellations.

“Our planners are working hard today to anticipate operational challenges as a result of the winter storm that moved across the country over the weekend, causing a band of heavy winter weather to hit the Baltimore-DC area Monday morning,” said Alyssa Foster of Southwest Airlines.

“Canceling hundreds of flights causes significant disruption to our entire operational system.”

A large-scale aircraft and employee relocation raises a slew of other issues, including a staffing challenge.”

Monday’s schedules were only marginally better than Sunday’s, despite a lighter travel day.

Hundreds of flights were canceled by JetBlue, United, Delta, and Delta’s regional carrier Endeavor, as well as regional carriers SkyWest and Republic, which serve multiple airlines.

More than 2 million passengers passed through checkpoints on Sunday, bringing the total number of passengers through checkpoints to more than 45 million since December, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Despite the fact that%20air%20travel%20is%20still%2010%%20to%2020%%20below%20pre%20pandemic%20levels,%20it%20has%20been%20the%20busiest%20travel%20period%20since%20the%20COVID-19%20pandemic%20began%20in%20March%202020.

Southwest Airlines, which has hubs at Denver International Airport and Chicago’s Midway Airport, has been particularly hard hit by the country’s winter weather this weekend.

