As suspect Shawn Laval Smith was arrested, there were seven warning signs in the final days of murdered student Brianna Kupfer, ranging from CCTV to text messages.

As suspect Shawn Laval Smith was apprehended, there were seven warning signs in the final days of murdered student Brianna Kupfer, ranging from CCTV to text.

The assassination of student Brianna Kupfer has shocked the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood where she worked.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the 24-year-old, who was discovered dead last week in the upmarket furniture store Croft House.

Brianna’s death comes at a time when the city is experiencing increased fear as a result of an increase in crime that residents have described as “out of control.”

The Sun examines the chilling events that led up to her death in this article.

Kupfer had apparently sensed something wasn’t quite right about the man who had walked into the store just before she died.

The man was seen walking around the area, entering several shops before entering Croft House, according to police.

After realizing Kupfer was alone, he is thought to have attacked her.

Lieutenant Lt.

The grad student texted a friend the day she was murdered, saying that someone inside the Croft House store was “giving her a bad vibe,” according to John Radke.

The lieutenant explained, “Unfortunately, that person did not see the text right away.”

The suspect was seen on new surveillance video from the LAPD’s homicide unit at a 7-Eleven store about 30 minutes after Kupfer was killed.

A man dressed in a dark hoodie, sunglasses, and a white N-95 mask enters the store with a black backpack and interacts with the clerk.

According to reports, Smith had 14 outstanding warrants in Charlotte for bicycle thefts.

According to a law enforcement source, he was also charged with shoplifting and allegedly assaulted a cop.

According to Fox News, Brianna’s killer had an active warrant out of San Mateo County at the time of her death.

Assault with a deadly weapon, concealment of a weapon, trespassing, and possession of a stolen vehicle are among his previous charges.

In both 2016 and 2019, Smith has failed to appear in court and has been arrested on bench warrants.

In November of this year, the 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of firing a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.

The case is still pending, but he was released on a (dollar)50,000 bond.

According to TMZ, Smith was arrested on Wednesday by Pasadena police officers after a citizen recognized him from his wanted poster.

At 11:50 a.m., the man was arrested, according to the LAPD.

He was handcuffed at a bus stop, according to Fox News.

Many residents are fearful after a recent rash of crimes across the city, with some telling The Sun that they are concerned for their safety.

Last month, the LAPD admitted that there is…

