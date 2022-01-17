As teen thugs set fires in close proximity, a Glasgow mother with a disabled child ‘fears for safety.’

As teenage thugs set fires in close proximity, a Glasgow mother with a disabled child ‘fears for safety’.

After dealing with years of flooding, damp, mold, and anti-social behavior from nearby youths, Amie Logan says she feels unsafe in the home she shares with her young son.

‘I feel unsafe living in a damp flat blighted by anti-social thugs,’ a desperate young Glasgow mother says.

Amie Logan, 25, has been living in the Thornliebank flat with her disabled young son for nearly eight years.

Now, the full-time student, carer, and part-time worker has written to Glasgow Housing Association, pleading with them to fix her problems or find her a new home.

She was offered the flat six months after applying, and while she was initially relieved to be moving to a flat around the corner from her mother so quickly, she soon began to notice problems.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Amie claims that, in addition to the damp, the flat floods on a regular basis and is plagued by anti-social behavior from nearby youths, who have kicked in the security door, set fire to things inside the flat, and used her ground-floor balcony to scale the outside of the building.

“I gradually began to notice problems after signing for the keys,” Amy told Glasgow Live.

Damage to window sills and frames that they promised to fix before I moved in were never fixed and are still broken, which wasn’t ideal.

“I noticed minor issues such as the wallpaper peeling off the walls due to dampness, which I had decorated.”

After a while, I noticed that the property had been drywalled and that the housing had neglected to mention that the house had been damp – they had simply painted over it.

There was no mention of it in any way.

“I contacted GHA and informed them that the house was flooded.

When I contacted them, they weren’t surprised because they knew it was regularly flooded by their above-ground neighbors.

GHA bears little responsibility for it.

“I was able to obtain the email addresses of higher-ranking employees and attempted to communicate with them, but I was ignored and they no longer respond.”

GHA offered to paint over the flood marks on Aimee’s ceiling, but tradesmen have shown up when she is at work or college, and there has been no communication, despite her best efforts.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.