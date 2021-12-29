Biden and Putin will speak for the second time in a month, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia rise.

Biden and Putin will speak for the second time in a month, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate.

Tomorrow, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak again.

The presidents will discuss a variety of issues, including “upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” according to National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

“The Biden Administration is continuing its extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common response to Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border.”

Putin requested the call, and Biden agreed because “he believes there is no substitute for direct leader-to-leader dialogue when it comes to Russia,” according to a source.

The call will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

During a high-stakes call on December 7, as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms, Biden was seen waving at Vladimir Putin and forgetting to turn on his microphone.

Fears of a destabilizing conflict in Eastern Europe have grown since Moscow increased its wargames in recent weeks.

Russian news agencies released a video of the call’s first few minutes.

Putin got the call from his home in Sochi, Russia’s Black Sea resort city.

Putin was seated at a long wooden desk, waving to Biden, who was visible on a large video screen in front of him, as the call began.

“I extend to you, Mr., my heartfelt greetings.”

Putin said, “President!” according to a brief video of the call’s first moments.

Biden had some technical issues during the call, apparently forgetting to turn on his microphone.

Biden is seen leaning forward, flipping a button, and smiling as he says, “There you go,” after a brief pause on the other end.

“It’s wonderful to see you again,” Biden said.

Smirking, Putin said, “Good afternoon.”

“Next time, I hope we can meet in person,” Biden said.

According to the White House, the two communicated via video link at 10:07 a.m. and 12:08 p.m.

Biden “voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine, and made clear that in the event of military escalation, the US and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures,” according to CNN.

Biden is said to have stated that he “reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

