As tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compares Liz Truss’ remarks to “speaking to a deaf person.”

During a meeting with her Russian counterpart, Ms Truss insisted she was “not silent” and expressed the UK’s position.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described talks with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as “speaking to a deaf person who listens but cannot hear.”

Mr. Lavrov made the remarks shortly after Ms Truss warned of “massive consequences” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We cannot ignore the presence of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, as well as attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ms Truss told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“A war in Ukraine would be fundamentally disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, as well as European security.”

And Nato has made it clear that any incursion into Ukraine would have massive ramifications and high costs.”

“I believe that if these principles are respected, we can make progress in today’s talks to strengthen security for all,” she told Mr Lavrov.

Mr Lavrov, on the other hand, said that UK diplomats were “unprepared” for the meeting, and that Russia is strengthening ties with China.

“Speaking to a deaf person who listens but does not hear,” he said of the talks.

“I certainly wasn’t mute in our discussions earlier,” Ms Truss insisted, “I put forward the UK’s point of view on the current situation as well as seeking to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.”

Mr. Lavrov assured her that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine, but that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, troops should be moved away from the border.

The meeting between the two leaders is the first between the two top diplomats in more than four years, following the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom in March 2018.

Mr. Lavrov insisted that Russia would not be lectured, claiming that “ideological approaches, ultimatums, and moralising are a road to nowhere.”

Mr Lavrov’s comments were interpreted by Andrew Roth, the Guardian’s Moscow correspondent, to mean that the two leaders were talking past each other.

"I'm sorry that our conversation ended up like the mute with the deaf.

We are the ones.

