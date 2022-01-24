As tensions with Russia rise, NATO outlines a “deterrence” plan.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Fears that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine heightened tensions between Russia and the West on Monday, with NATO outlining possible troop and ship deployments, Britain announcing the withdrawal of some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.

The NATO statement summarized moves already announced by member countries, but it appeared to be aimed at demonstrating the alliance’s resolve by reiterating them under the NATO banner.

It was the latest in a string of announcements indicating that the West is ratcheting up its rhetoric in the information war that has accompanied the Ukraine standoff.

Russia has gathered an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, demanding that NATO promise that Ukraine will never be admitted and that other actions, such as stationing alliance troops in former Soviet bloc countries, be curtailed.

Some of these, such as a permanent ban on Ukraine, are unthinkable for NATO, resulting in an impasse that many fear will only end in war.

Russia denies that it is planning an invasion, claiming that the Western accusations are merely a smokescreen for NATO’s own provocations.

In recent days, both sides have engaged in high-stakes diplomacy that has failed to yield any results.

NATO announced on Monday that it is bolstering its “deterrence” capabilities in the Baltic Sea region.

Denmark is sending a frigate to Lithuania and is deploying F-16 fighter jets; Spain is sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces; and France is preparing to send troops to Romania.

From April, the Netherlands plans to send two F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance will “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies.”

“Any deterioration of our security environment will always be met with a strong response, including by strengthening our collective defense.”

According to two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning, Pentagon leaders have proposed a range of options for President Joe Biden to strengthen the US military presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltics as a demonstration of American commitment.

No specific deployments have been proposed, according to one of the officials, but some unspecified US military units have been informed…

