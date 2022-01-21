As tensions with Russia rise, Ukraine holds a military drill near Crimea.

As tensions with Russia rise, Ukraine conducts a military exercise near Crimea.

According to the Ukrainian army, the exercise with rocket launcher systems was conducted to prepare for emergency situations.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev

The Ukrainian military conducted an exercise near the Crimea region on Friday amid rising tensions with Russia, according to authorities.

The drill in Kherson, near Crimea, was conducted with BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, according to the Ukrainian army.

According to the army, the exercise was held to prepare the Ukrainian military for any emergency situations.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate rising tensions between Russia and the West are continuing, with all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine border and frontline territories once again.

Russia is accused of massing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears in the West that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has denied Western accusations of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are only there for drills.

In February 2014, Russian forces invaded the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate Russian Federation federal subjects.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

Since 2014, clashes between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s Donbass region have killed over 13,000 people, according to the UN.

* Written in Ankara, Turkiye, by Jeyhun Aliyev