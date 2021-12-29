As tensions with the West rise, Putin’s ‘Star Wars’ missile to shoot down’space weapons’ and nukes is now in combat mode.

As tensions with the West reach a boiling point, VLADIMIR Putin’s ultra-secret “Star Wars” missile capable of shooting down “space weapons” and nukes has been put into service.

According to a Russian defense ministry source, the terrifying S-550 air defense system has “entered combat duty” after passing state trials.

The clandestine weapon is capable of “striking spacecraft, ballistic missile re-entry vehicles, and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometers,” according to reports.

The claim comes as tensions between Moscow and the West rise, with Putin attempting to blackmail US President Joe Biden into agreeing to controversial security guarantees, including a Kremlin veto on joint NATO-Ukraine talks.

It comes after a flurry of major Russian war games in recent weeks, as well as reports of 100,000-plus Russian troops massed near Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion early next year.

“The S-550 air defense system has successfully completed state trials,” a ministry source told Russia’s TASS news agency.

“The first S-550 brigade has deployed to the front lines.”

They called the technology “an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense,” claiming it was far superior to Western and Chinese capabilities.

Last month, defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the anti-satellite S-550 was one of the new weapons systems that Putin had requested be fast-tracked.

Official channels, according to TASS, have not formally confirmed the exclusive claim of its defense ministry source.

The S-550 is expected to become the “world’s first mobile special operations missile defense system capable of effectively destroying intercontinental range ballistic missiles,” according to the defense industry, as reported by Ria Novosti.

The S-550 is part of a modernization program that includes the S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumf, and S-500 Prometheus, all of which can reportedly destroy incoming hypersonic missiles in near-space.

According to reports, the missiles will “completely cover the Russian sky from any potential attacks.”

The S-550’s capabilities to intercept warheads and attack space weapons, according to one source, “will be by an order of magnitude greater” than the S-400 and S-500, as well as the US THAAD and AEGIS air defenses.

According to recent Russian reports, the S-550 is the same weapon as the Nudol “satellite killer,” a top-secret project.

It was part of “one of the most covert domestic weapons programs” ever conducted, according to the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper.

This “Star Wars” weapon has now been identified in videos showing the launch of an unnamed new missile system at Sary-Shagan in 2020 and earlier this year.

“For more than a decade, Russia has been working on developing a space defense system capable of intercepting the most difficult targets, including satellites and ballistic missiles…

