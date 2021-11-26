As Thanksgiving costs rise and he spends the holiday in a (dollar)30 million Nantucket retreat, Biden is slammed for saying “America is back.”

As Thanksgiving costs rise and Biden spends the holiday in a (dollar)30 million Nantucket retreat, he has been chastised for saying ‘America is back.’

On social media, JOE Biden’s remark that “America is back” during one of the most expensive Thanksgiving holidays in history was panned.

During New York City’s iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Biden made a surprise appearance by calling Al Roker from his (dollar)30 million Nantucket compound.

Roker inquired about the president’s message to the American people.

“My message is that after two years, you’re back, America’s back, and there’s nothing we can’t overcome, Al,” Biden responded.

One of the reasons is because of you.

“You’re always on the go.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey, the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 has increased by 14% from last year to (dollar)53.31.

According to Labor Department statistics, the main cause of the increase is a 24 percent increase in turkey prices and a 26 percent increase in chicken breast prices.

Biden was chastised on social media while on vacation in his ritzy, -13-acre Nantucket estate.

“What is Joe Biden’s definition of America’s Back?” one Twitter user wondered. “It must be the rich get richer and everyone else gets poorer.”

“Is Joe Biden that naive? ‘America is Back.’ I guess he meant America is in the back, as in behind! Education, crime, the economy, race relations, oil production, and the military.”

Another Twitter user said, “Thanks to his party! Happy Thanksgiving YOU FOOL!”

A Twitter user joked about him as “President Tofurky.”

Joe and Jill alternated saying what they’re thankful for in a two-minute video message posted on social media.

Their message was about reuniting as a family after the pandemic disrupted Thanksgiving last year.

“We have a new appreciation for those little moments we can’t plan or replicate after being apart last year,” Jill Biden said.

“The sound of laughter in a hot, crowded kitchen.”

The thump of small feet creating loud noises.

The candlelight shone brightly on the faces crowded around our dining room table.”

Following that, the president expressed gratitude to the troops and their families.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we remember those who have lost so much,” Joe Biden said.

“And those who, this year, have an empty seat at their kitchen or dining room table due to a virus, a cruel twist of fate, or an accident.”

“They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

