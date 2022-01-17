As the Australian Open 2022 gets underway, Novak Djokovic returns to Serbia after being deported due to a vaccine dispute.

The tennis No. 1 has been the subject of a 10-day legal battle.

Because of 1’s vaccination status, he would be deported.

After being deported from Australia, Novak Djokovic returned to Serbia to a hero’s welcome, effectively ending his chances of defending his Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open.

When the tennis star arrived at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade just after 12 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT) on Monday, he was met by a small crowd who had gathered outside the terminal.

As the world No. 1 alighted from the plane – mask on – and posed for a selfie with one fan before driving away with his brother, Djordje, supporters waved the Serbian flag and held a banner reading, “Novak, God bless you.”

After a 10-day legal saga, the 34-year-old was forced to leave Australia after attempting to enter the country with a medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine based on having recently recovered from the virus.

The plane from Dubai landed in Serbian capital Belgrade just as the tournament in Melbourne got underway.

Djokovic was in contention to become the first man to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title, ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Federer is out due to injury, but Nadal is competing.

The Spaniard, who has benefited greatly from Djokovic’s absence from the Australian Open, said on Monday that he will “never be against what the justice says,” but added, “I think the situation has been a mess.”

Djokovic’s family said in a statement on Sunday that they were “very disappointed” with the Australian authorities’ decision, and that the court decision was based on “politics.”

“Despite Novak’s scandalous behavior, we believed the sport would triumph,” the family stated.

The decision to deport Djokovic was also described as “scandalous” by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

“I’m disappointed… I believe it demonstrated how the rule of law is working, or failing to work, in some other countries.”

In any case, I’m looking forward to seeing Novak Djokovic in our own backyard, Serbia,” she told reporters in Belgrade.

Djokovic’s participation in the next tournament may now be ruled out.

