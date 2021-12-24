As the boosters push continues, a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine may be required for older Britons, according to a top scientist.

As the push for boosters continues, a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine may be required for older Britons, according to top scientists.

The National Health Service is urging people to schedule vaccinations for the Christmas holiday weekend.

As the boosters campaign continues, a leading scientist has suggested that the UK may need to administer a fourth round of Covid-19 vaccinations to older adults.

According to Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the UK may end up following Israel’s lead, which offers a fourth dose to over-60s and health care workers.

“We must see how things go through this wave and beyond,” he told LBC.

I believe that some people who received their boosters early and are in the older, more vulnerable age groups may require a second injection; however, this has yet to be determined.

“It’s still being reviewed and discussed, and we’ll make recommendations on it sometime in the new year.”

Despite the rapid acceleration over the course of this month, another 840,038 booster jabs were administered across the UK on Wednesday, suggesting that the rollout may never reach the million-a-day target that some had hoped for.

Britain has now given more boosters per person than Israel, which was the first country to implement third doses on a large scale, as well as every EU member state and the United States. 47.2 percent of the UK’s population, including 60% of adults and more than 70% of those eligible for a booster, have now received three injections.

The NHS is urging people who haven’t yet taken advantage of the offer of a third dose to do so over the Christmas weekend, with more than 200,000 slots available through the national booking service over the next three days.

People can also get vaccines at walk-in clinics, which are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in some cases.

“We’ve seen record after record broken in the lead-up to the festive season, and I want to thank every NHS staff member and volunteer whose goodwill and determination to protect their communities will keep the booster rollout going this Christmas weekend,” Emily Lawson, head of the Covid vaccination program in England, said.

“With two-thirds of eligible adults and two-fifths of the population participating.

Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine may be needed for older Brits, top scientist says as boosters push continues