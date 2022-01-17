As the border stand-off enters an ‘extremely dangerous’ phase, Russia denies that ballistic missiles are on their way to Ukraine.

As the border standoff enters an ‘extremely dangerous’ phase, Russia denies that ballistic missiles are on their way to Ukraine.

The Moscow-based Conflict Intelligence Team claims to have seen videos of ‘Iskander-M missile systems’ being transported through Russia on trains.

According to a group that monitors military deployments in the country, ballistic missile launchers have been seen moving west through Russia toward Ukraine.

The Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) in Moscow said its researchers had seen videos of launchers and “other vehicles of Iskander-M operational and tactical missile systems” moving through the country on trains.

Some of the launchers were seen as far west as the Ural Mountains, which mark the European-Asian divide, according to the report.

According to the CIT, railcar tracking data revealed that the launchers were transported by trains from Ulan-Ude and Birobidzhan, both of which are close to military bases, with TikTok comments implying that a missile brigade was on the move.

Moscow has denied US allegations that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, as it began a 300-vehicle military exercise in western Russia on Monday.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told CNN that Russia had no plans to intervene militarily in Ukraine and that it was not involved in cyber attacks on Ukrainian government websites, as the US claimed.

He did, however, warn that the situation is “extremely dangerous” and reiterated calls for Nato to guarantee that Ukraine will not be admitted to the alliance.

We and other researchers have recently seen videos of launchers and other vehicles of the Iskander-M operational and tactical missile systems moving west on trains across Russia, some as far west as the Urals.

“On the border, there is far too much tension,” he said.

“In this part of Europe, there is too much tension.”

And, of course, it brings with it more problems.

As a result, our continent is in grave danger.”

During last week’s Russia-US negotiations in Geneva and a related Nato-Russia meeting in Brussels, which were held as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine, Washington and its allies rejected Moscow’s demands.

The White House announced on Friday that US intelligence officials believe Russia has sent operatives to the rebel-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to destabilize the country.

