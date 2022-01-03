As the capital’s teen bloodbath continues, a boy, 16, has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in West London.

On December 30, the tragic victim, 16, was found with a puncture wound in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the victim was discovered in Philpotts Farm Open Space, police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cops arrested the 16-year-old today at an address in Hillingdon.

He is still being held by the police.

The tragic teen victim has yet to be identified in any official capacity.

Despite emergency services’ best efforts, the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Hillingdon shortly after 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the force, he was stabbed and died at 8.25 p.m.

“While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of enquiry,” Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said tonight.

“Our hearts go out to the family of a young man who was killed in a senseless act of violence.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to bring them justice by identifying the person or people responsible.”

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with the police.”

What you know could be the deciding factor in this case.”

This comes after a year of heartbreak for families whose sons were murdered in London’s lawless underworld.

In a tragic year for boys in 2021, 30 teenagers were killed in the capital.

Jermaine Cools, 14, was the youngest victim, having been stabbed while walking with a relative on November 18.

According to statistics, during the London lockdown, violence decreased by more than a quarter.

The number of murders, on the other hand, has increased.

Another teen boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon just over an hour before the 16-year-old was killed in Hillingdon.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, according to police.

More to come…

