As the chaos in Ukraine grows, Vladimir Putin says he ‘doesn’t give a s***’ about sanctions.

Invasion fears in Ukraine reached a new dangerous high yesterday, as Moscow made it clear that it is unconcerned about international pressure.

Swarms of assault helicopters were seen flying over the same area where pro-Russian forces launched an attack on their besieged neighbor in 2014.

“The more the West pushes Russia, the stronger the Russian response will be,” Viktor Tatarintsev, the Kremlin’s ambassador to Sweden, said.

“Excuse my language, but we couldn’t care less about all of their sanctions — they’ve helped our economy and agriculture.”

Boris Johnson will launch a new diplomatic offensive this week in an attempt to prevent military action, despite warnings from President Vladimir Putin that a strike could be ordered “at any moment.”

The helicopters gathered in Russia’s western Belgorod region, just 19 miles from the Ukrainian border, alongside Russian tanks, artillery, and missile batteries at Veseleya Lopan, just nine miles away.

Tensions appeared to rise for the first time yesterday on the streets of Kiev, where stoic locals have continued their lives unfazed by their neighbors’ growing threat.

Uniformed troops were visible, and politicians suggested that martial law plans could be discussed today at a top-level meeting.

The escalating chaos and uncertainty aided Mr Putin, who has continued to beef up his forces while denying any plans to invade.

“The puppet master Putin is in his element,” said Paul Beaver, a respected British defense analyst.

He has the entire world’s attention and total command of the situation, knowing that whatever he does next will not fail.

“He has enough military hardware to put on a show of force if he wants to appear tough.”

“However, if he chooses to do nothing, he can say, ‘I told you I wouldn’t invade all along.’

“He can already claim victory without firing a shot because he exposed the Nato alliance’s weakness and division.”

More video evidence showed Russia’s 1st Guards Tank Army arriving at Maslovka station, which is also near Ukraine, with Msta-S self-propelled artillery and T-80U tanks on trains.

In Nizhny Novgorod, Tver, Ulyanovsk, and Yaroslavl, attack helicopters such as Ka-52 Alligators, Mi-8 gunships, and Mi-24s were built up.

A total of 140,000 troops are stationed on Russia’s southern and eastern borders, with thousands more in Belarus to Ukraine’s north.

“We cannot rule out that building up this offensive force is nothing more than an information war,” Russia’s independent Conflict Intelligence Team said.

“However, even if that is the case, it appears to be working….

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.