As the country prepares to repel an invasion, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to ‘tear apart Russians with bare hands,’ according to a general.

As the country prepares to repel invasion, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to ‘tear apart Russians with bare hands,’ according to a general.

It comes amid growing fears that Russia will invade within days, as Vladimir Putin has amassed 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border.

Ukraine, on the other hand, is determined to repel any possible attack, with its forces already receiving anti-tank weapons from the United Kingdom, which are designed to kill Russian battle tanks and arm Ukrainian guerrillas to continue the fight.

“We have about half a million people who have gone through a war in this country in which they have either lost someone or something,” Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk told the Times from a military base in Popasna.

“Half a million people who have lost a relative’s blood, their homes, or their friends, and they’re ready to tear Russians apart with their bare hands.”

“If our intelligence is able to predict the direction of the main Russian hit, they will not go any further after the first big losses,” he added.

“Putin realizes that if his army sustains heavy casualties, it may come to a halt on its own.”

In this case, intuition is useless.

It’s all about calculating in the cold.”

The general went on to say that February 20 is a worrying date because it is thought to be a possible start date for the invasion, with the Winter Olympics and the Russian-Belarus border exercise coming to a close.

New evidence suggests that troops are massing within striking distance of Kiev, which is alarming.

After a recent surge in troop and equipment movements from Russia’s far east, forces are now less than 20 miles from Ukraine’s border in Belarus.

New videos show paratroopers practicing invasion drills ahead of hurriedly planned joint “exercises” with Putin ally Belarus.

Meanwhile, amid fears that an invasion is “inevitable and imminent,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Switzerland and accepted an invitation to meet with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace.

“The defence secretary is pleased that Russia has agreed to meet with his counterpart,” a senior defense source said.

“Because our last defense bilateral meeting was in London in 2013, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead.”

“The Secretary of State has stated unequivocally that he will pursue all options in order to bring stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.”

“The Russian government is in contact with us.”

It comes after Boris Johnson warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a “disaster for the world,” saying that “any kind of incursion, on any scale” would be catastrophic.