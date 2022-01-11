As the crisis worsens, the US announces a (dollar)308 million aid package for Afghans.

As the crisis worsens, the US announces (dollar)308 million in aid for Afghans.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States announced (dollar)308 million in additional humanitarian aid for Afghanistan on Tuesday, putting the country on the verge of a humanitarian crisis nearly five months after the Taliban took power.

The new aid from the US Agency for International Development will be channeled through independent humanitarian organizations and used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services, according to White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement.

Since the Taliban took control of the country, the country’s long-struggling economy has been in free fall.

The international community funded nearly 80% of the previous Afghan government’s budget.

That money, which is now unavailable, was used to fund hospitals, schools, factories, and government ministries.

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as health-care shortages, drought, and malnutrition, have added to the desperation for such basic necessities.

As humanitarian organizations seek to help those in need, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has urged the Taliban to allow “all aid workers, particularly women… to operate independently and securely.”

“The US continues to urge the Taliban to allow unrestricted humanitarian access, safe working conditions for humanitarians, independent provision of assistance to all vulnerable people, and freedom of movement for all genders of aid workers,” the agency said in a statement.

Separately, the United Nations’ 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan, which was released on Tuesday, found that the country requires (dollar)4.4 billion in funding, making it the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a country.

“Events in Afghanistan over the last year have unfolded at breakneck speed, with profound consequences for the Afghan people,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN’s undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

“The world is perplexed, and it’s trying to figure out what to do.

In the meantime, a full-fledged humanitarian disaster threatens.”

Since the tumultuous end of the 20-year-old war in August, the US has provided more than (dollar)780 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, thanks to the new Biden administration commitment.

According to the United Nations, 22 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are on the verge of famine, while another 36 percent are experiencing severe food insecurity.

In addition, the White House said it would send 1 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.