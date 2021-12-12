As the death toll from the tornadoes in Kentucky rises to 83, Vice President Joe Biden says the US government will do everything it can to assist.

As the death toll from the Kentucky tornadoes rises to 83, Vice President Joe Biden says the US government will “do everything it can” to assist.

After more than 20 tornadoes hit states on Friday, killing at least 83 people and destroying entire towns, US President Joe Biden declared a national emergency.

Tornadoes ripped through seven states in the central and southern United States, destroying buildings and trapping people under rubble.

Across the affected states, rescue workers are searching desperately for survivors.

Mr Biden signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, releasing funds for Kentucky, the hardest-hit state, as he described the deadly storms as the “largest tornado outbreaks in US history.”

The president, who has ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local responses, has stated that the government will do everything possible to assist tornado-devastated central areas of the country.

“It’s a tragedy,” Mr. Biden told reporters.

We still don’t know how many people died or how much damage was done.”

After the US National Weather Service issued its highest alert on Friday night for the states of Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois, the president questioned tornado warning systems.

“I’m confident that one of the questions that will be raised is: What warning was there? Was it strong enough to be heeded?” he said.

Mr. Biden told reporters that he would ask the Environmental Protection Agency to look into the role of climate change in causing the storms, and that he had concerns about tornado warning systems.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the tornadoes were the worst in the state’s history.

The tornadoes ripped through the small town of Mayfield, Kentucky, destroying a candle factory as well as fire and police stations.

National Guard personnel have been dispatched to assist with rescue efforts, which have focused primarily on Mayfield, which has a population of 10,000 people.

They also ransacked a nursing home in Missouri and killed at least six Amazon warehouse workers.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

