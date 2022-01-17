As the Downing Street party scandal bites Boris Johnson, the Conservatives fall 13 points behind in polls.

The Prime Minister’s handling of the No. 10 party scandal is causing him to lose popularity in the polls.

According to new polling, the Conservatives have fallen 13 points behind Labour as a result of Boris Johnson’s handling of the ongoing Downing Street party scandal.

According to a poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, 43% of British voters would vote Labour if an election were held tomorrow, while only 30% would vote Conservative.

