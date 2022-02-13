As the drought in Somalia worsens, a woman and two children die of hunger.

As the drought in Somalia worsens, a woman and her two children die of hunger.

More deaths are expected as the al-Shabaab blockade in the southwest worsens the situation, according to an official.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

A woman and her two children died of hunger and thirst in southwestern Somalia on Sunday, as the local administration feared that the ongoing drought in the Bakool province would result in more deaths.

The drought is wreaking havoc on Rabdhure District Commissioner Mohamed Kheyr Salaad’s district, and he fears that more people will perish as a result of water and food scarcity, as well as malnutrition.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab has been blocking the region for the past eight years, preventing people from receiving humanitarian aid by road, he said.

“Air or roads leading to the Ethiopian border are the only ways to reach affected people who are suffering from the blockade,” he said.

He also stated that the current situation is beyond the capacity of the regional administration, as humanitarian aid from Bakool province has yet to arrive in the affected area.

Due to the climate change-related drought in Somalia, which is currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades, over 4.3 million people require humanitarian assistance in the Horn of Africa country.

According to international humanitarian organizations, the drought has resulted in the deaths of over 700,000 livestock in just two months.

The government has already declared a humanitarian emergency due to the drought.