Prince Andrew: As the Duke awaits the dismissal of the Virginia Giuffre case for the second day, talk turns to a settlement.

While I understand that neither the Duke nor Ms Guiffre want to settle the sexual assault case, the Prince may prefer to do so during the Queen’s Platinum year.

Prince Andrew will have to wait another day for a decision from a New York judge on whether Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil case against him will be dismissed.

Following Tuesday’s hearing on whether a settlement agreement between convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and Ms Giuffre offered the prince protection from her legal action against him, New York Southern District Judge Lewis Kaplan told lawyers for the Duke of York and Ms Giuffre that he would issue his ruling “pretty soon.”

Two days later, Prince Andrew and Ms Giuffre are still waiting for the crucial decision, which, if it goes against the Duke, could result in a jury trial as soon as September.

Prince Andrew is expected to seek an out-of-court financial settlement with Ms Giuffre in order to avoid having to testify in front of a jury in a trial, whether in person, over a video link from the UK, or in writing.

While a settlement with Ms Giuffre would eliminate the possibility of new allegations being made against the prince during a trial, I understand that neither party has any plans to do so right now.

While the unsealing of the 2009 agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre revealed that she was paid (dollar)500,000 (£370,000) to settle her claim as a victim of the billionaire’s sex trafficking ring, she is also thought to have privately settled a number of other sexual abuse claims, including at least one against Epstein and one against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted for her role in Epstein’s sex abuse operation in New York last week.

Maxwell’s lawyers are now seeking a retrial after a juror told the media that he used his own experience of sexual abuse to persuade other jurors who had doubts about witnesses.

While any other agreements Ms Giuffre has made in connection with Epstein’s abuse of young women have been sealed by the US district courts in which they were signed, it is understood she has been paid (dollar)10 million for her silence.

