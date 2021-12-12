As the feud over employee transfers continues, the Lycoming controller files a lawsuit against the commissioners.

As a feud over employee transfers continues, the Lycoming controller sues the commissioners.

WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County Controller has filed a new lawsuit against the commissioners over employees who were transferred from her office.

By transferring four positions to the Office of Budget and Finance, Controller Krista B Rogers claims the commissioners violated her independent supervision of the county’s fiscal affairs.

In July, Potter County Senior Judge John Leete, who was specially assigned, dismissed a lawsuit filed by the commissioners against Rogers, alleging she was obstructing the transfer.

He did so without commenting on the merits of the commissioners’ authority to transfer employees from another elected official.

Leete’s decision was viewed as a victory by both parties, but the positions in the budget and finance office have remained vacant.

“I have no choice but to file this lawsuit to return the positions and duties to my office after repeated attempts by myself and my attorneys, and after exhausting all of my administrative remedies,” Rogers said.

The commissioners and Rogers are at odds because the current board reversed what a previous board did at her request two years ago, placing payroll, accounts payable, and general ledge operations in her office.

Rogers threatened to refuse to sign payroll and accounts payable checks if the employees were not returned, so the commissioners obtained a temporary restraining order in April to force her to do so.

Rogers claims she is unable to perform her statutory duties of processing fiscal transactions in accordance with the County Code in her injunction request filed on Friday.

The commissioners are accused by Rogers of holding “secretive non-public meetings” and acting outside of the salary board.

She also claims that because of the commissioners’ illegal actions, she is unable to keep the general ledger, scrutinize bills, or attest to state-mandated financial reports.

She claims that a report due on July 1 has not been filed with the state Department of Community and Economic Development, that major errors have been made in accounts payable and payroll, and that the majority of financial transactions are processed unlawfully and without her approval.

She asks the court to declare that she is required by law to be in charge of the general ledger, payroll, and accounts payable functions, as well as to serve on the salary board…

Latest News from Infosurhoy