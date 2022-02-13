As the “freedom convoy” arrives in Paris, there are arrests and clashes.

For participating in the convoy, 54 people were arrested and 337 were fined.

THE CITY OF PARIS

According to law enforcement agencies, motorists from the “freedom convoy” defied a ban on Saturday to march to the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris to protest the vaccine mandate and other policies, resulting in several arrests.

According to FranceInfo news, 54 people were arrested and 337 fined for taking part in the “freedom convoy,” including Jerome Rodrigues, one of the convoy’s organizers and a leading figure in the “yellow vests” movement.

Demonstrations are prohibited in Paris, and police have warned that roadblocks will be punished.

Thousands of police officers in riot gear were deployed in and around the capital’s main roads to disperse protesters.

As the participants’ vehicles approached the Champs-Elysees and refused to move, they fired tear gas canisters.

A large crowd of demonstrators joined the motorists, committing vandalism and clashing with the police, resulting in violent clashes.

Police struggled to disperse the crowd late into the evening.

The truckers’ strike in Canada, which is also protesting the government’s vaccine requirements for cross-border movement into the United States, has influenced the French freedom convoy.

They want “freedom” from the vaccine law, including the exemption of minor children and the lifting of restrictions on health care providers.