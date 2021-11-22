Trending
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Sir David Amess out of St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend, following his funeral service. Picture date: Monday November 22, 2021. PA Photo. Southend West MP Sir David was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year. See PA story FUNERAL Amess. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

As the funeral of Southend MP Sir David Amess takes place, his family appeals for ‘kindness and love.’

As the funeral of MP Sir David Amess takes place in Southend, his family appeals for “kindness and love.”

Hundreds of people line Southend streets to pay their respects to the MP who was stabbed to death while assisting constituents.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to Sir David Amess during his memorial service and procession, and his family urged people to “set aside their differences and show kindness.”

On Monday, his Southend West constituency held a memorial service and procession, which was followed by a private funeral.

On Tuesday, a service will be held at Westminster Cathedral.

On 15 October, the devout Catholic and father of five was stabbed to death at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea while holding a constituency surgery.

Members of the public lined the streets as Southend Fire Service pall-bearers carried Sir David’s coffin draped in a Union flag.

Members of the 3rd Chalkwell Bay Sea Scouts saluted them, and bystanders applauded.

Ann Widdecombe, Sir David’s former parliamentary colleague, read a statement on behalf of the family.

“Our hearts have been broken.

However, we know from the events of the last few days that David still had a lot of things he wanted to do,” the family said.

“This is not the end of Sir David Amess MP’s life; it is the beginning of a new chapter, and as a family, we ask everyone to support the many charities with which he worked.”

“Be tolerant and try to understand, regardless of one’s race, religious or political beliefs,” they added.

We’re trying to figure out why this terrible thing happened as a family.”

At Monday’s private ecumenical service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, his friend and fellow Essex Conservative MP Mark Francois delivered a eulogy.

The Reverend Paul Mackay and Monsignor Kevin William Hale led the service.

The memorial procession left the church after the service, and Sir David’s casket was driven through Southend in a horse-drawn hearse.

When Boris Johnson learned of Sir David’s death, he said several of his Cabinet colleagues burst into tears.

“Everyone was absolutely devastated,” he told the BBC.

Following that, I was summoned and informed of the situation.

“I had to go back into the Cabinet to tell my colleagues, many of whom had known David for decades, and I’m afraid a few of them cried.”

The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried into St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend for his funeral service. Picture date: Monday November 22, 2021. PA Photo. Southend West MP Sir David was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 this year. See PA story FUNERAL Amess. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA WireConservative MP and friend of Mr Amess, Mark Francois, leaves behind pallbearers carrying the coffin of Conservative MP, David Amess, out from St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea on November 22, 2021, after his funeral service. - British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death while meeting his constituents on October 15, 2021. Ali Harbi Ali, from north London, is accused of stabbing Amess, is set to go on trial at the Old Bailey in central London on March 7, 2022. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Members of the public wait at St Mary's Parish Church ahead of a funeral service for Sir David Amess MP on November 22, 2021 in the Prittlewell district of Southend, England. Mourners paid respects to Sir David, Conservative MP for Southend West, who was fatally stabbed last month while meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

