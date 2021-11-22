As the funeral of Southend MP Sir David Amess takes place, his family appeals for ‘kindness and love.’

As the funeral of MP Sir David Amess takes place in Southend, his family appeals for “kindness and love.”

Hundreds of people line Southend streets to pay their respects to the MP who was stabbed to death while assisting constituents.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to Sir David Amess during his memorial service and procession, and his family urged people to “set aside their differences and show kindness.”

On Monday, his Southend West constituency held a memorial service and procession, which was followed by a private funeral.

On Tuesday, a service will be held at Westminster Cathedral.

On 15 October, the devout Catholic and father of five was stabbed to death at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea while holding a constituency surgery.

Members of the public lined the streets as Southend Fire Service pall-bearers carried Sir David’s coffin draped in a Union flag.

Members of the 3rd Chalkwell Bay Sea Scouts saluted them, and bystanders applauded.

Ann Widdecombe, Sir David’s former parliamentary colleague, read a statement on behalf of the family.

“Our hearts have been broken.

However, we know from the events of the last few days that David still had a lot of things he wanted to do,” the family said.

“This is not the end of Sir David Amess MP’s life; it is the beginning of a new chapter, and as a family, we ask everyone to support the many charities with which he worked.”

“Be tolerant and try to understand, regardless of one’s race, religious or political beliefs,” they added.

We’re trying to figure out why this terrible thing happened as a family.”

At Monday’s private ecumenical service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, his friend and fellow Essex Conservative MP Mark Francois delivered a eulogy.

The Reverend Paul Mackay and Monsignor Kevin William Hale led the service.

The memorial procession left the church after the service, and Sir David’s casket was driven through Southend in a horse-drawn hearse.

When Boris Johnson learned of Sir David’s death, he said several of his Cabinet colleagues burst into tears.

“Everyone was absolutely devastated,” he told the BBC.

Following that, I was summoned and informed of the situation.

“I had to go back into the Cabinet to tell my colleagues, many of whom had known David for decades, and I’m afraid a few of them cried.”

